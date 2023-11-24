Salvation Army volunteers provided free Thanksgiving meals to the Santa Maria community

Hundreds of people came together to help serve Thanksgiving meals to the Santa Maria community Thursday afternoon.

Over 200 people waited in line in the parking lot to pick up meals from the Salvation Army.

KSBY caught up with Salvation Army representatives about the turnout.

"We need hands for everything and for service, so many people,” said Salvation Army Major Vicky Villanea. “We cooked 85 turkeys, the mashed potatoes, homemade [..] this is a blessing that we can do it, […] that was good for the people in the community."

Organizers said they also delivered food to more than 150 seniors, including 80 seniors who are part of the meals on wheels program.