Santa Maria band director to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Santa Maria band director is in New York preparing to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Jessica Husselstein was selected to march in Thursday’s parade with 400 band directors from across the country, according to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD).

Band director for Tunnell Elementary and Tommie Kunst Junior High School, Husselstein will be part of the Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry with the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

The district says the theme recognizes the “extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.”

“Having the chance to participate in band throughout my own public school education shaped the values and work ethic I have today. SMBSD has amazing student access to music, and I love having the opportunity to pass on those values as a band director. I never imagined I’d get to be a performer in a parade again, so I’m just over the moon excited to march in the Macy’s event,” Husselstein said in a press release.

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on KSBY starting at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.



