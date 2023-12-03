Santa Maria community comes together for the Parade of Lights after a three-year pause

The City of Santa Maria held its Parade of Lights on Saturday.

Over 100 entries participated in this year's event, including many of the local schools, law enforcement agencies and fire departments and even The Santa Maria Times.

It's a favorite tradition of the all-American city focused on the winter holidays and the spirit of giving.

“Seeing the kids light up and the kids see snow for the first time and you'll see them put their hand out and grab it,” said Donna Randolph, who represented her business Donna Randolph State Farm Insurance. “I mean, it's just really is all about the kids.”

The parade began at 5:20 PM and moved down Broadway in downtown.