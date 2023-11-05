Watch Now
Santa Maria hosts pumpkin smash to divert leftover pumpkins from landfills

ksby/ Jason Orr
The Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted its 2nd annual Pumpkin Smash event Saturday.
Posted at 9:15 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 00:15:31-04

The Santa Maria Utilities Department has come up with a fun way to encourage community members to compost their leftover pumpkins.

Attendees brought holiday gourds of all sizes for one last smash before they get composted Saturday.

Some people threw them on the ground while others threw them at a wall with nails.

City officials said the event was created to be a fun way for the community to divert pumpkins from ending in a landfill.

This was the second year the City of Santa Maria hosted the event.

If you could not attend the pumpkin smashing event, pumpkins and other food waste may be placed into the organics container for collection, officials said.

