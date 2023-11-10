Watch Now
Santa Maria students honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Posted at 6:20 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 22:12:22-05

Some students in Santa Maria took time out of their day to honor veteran family members and friends.

Students at Pacific Christian invited veterans to the chapel for a special tribute to honor their service to the nation.

Some kids brought their grandparents and other family members, they also showed representation by wearing red, white and blue to show their patriotic support.

"I'm here to enjoy our kids and help them to understand how important veterans really are to our nation," said David Bixby, U.S. Airforce Veteran. "We need to teach them how to appreciate and participate as loyal Americans, and citizens. And for that reason, I'm really glad to be here. I've got some grandkids here, several of them, actually."

Two color guards attended the ceremony as well. After the tribute, everyone sat down to enjoy a patriotic breakfast.

