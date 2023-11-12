Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in conflict were honored at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The Santa Maria community came together for the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

Attendees honored the veterans and paid special tribute to the 113 Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in conflict from World War One through the latest wars on terrorism.

Their names were listed on plaques and memorials throughout the Freedom Monument area.

Organizers said the annual ceremony has been held at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

This year, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria partnered with the commander of Santa Maria Valley Veteran Honor Guard to host the event at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial.