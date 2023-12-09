Several developments in the works along Santa Maria Way, nearby businesses cautiously optimistic

Along Santa Maria Way, construction on a 160-unit senior affordable housing complex is wrapping up, while one block over, crews recently began work on a new DMV office.

Kristi Nickason is the owner of the Pink Blossom Salon. She says this past year, her clientele has slowed down significantly, which is why she is optimistic about the new developments outside her business.

“All of us usually around Christmas are booked solid. I mean, we are busy all day. Now, we have maybe one or two people a day, and that is just something we haven’t seen ever,” she said.

Santa Maria's Interim City Manager Chuen Wu says along with the Santa Maria Studios senior housing development and the future DMV office, the 140-unit Parks Edge Apartments could also begin construction in the coming months.

“I think there is a small commercial component to it, and this is located to the east and to the south of the new DMV,” Wu told KSBY.

He says the many projects in the works along Santa Maria Way could bring hundreds more residents and customers to the area.

“We are just going to hope that it brings new faces and bodies into our salon,” Nickason said.

However, even before construction began on these projects, Nickason says parking for her staff and clients has been an issue.

While she attributes the slowdown in clients to inflation and the rising costs of living, Nickason is hopeful for a potential boost in business from the developments. Still, she worries about overcrowding.

“My biggest concern is the lack of parking that we already have right now, especially in this development,” she explained. “If it rolls over and people want to park from the DMV over here and us not having parking, that is a little concern.”

According to city plans, the new DMV office will include a parking lot for its staff and customers.

But in response to overcrowding concerns, Wu admits there is limited space in Santa Maria for additional developments.

“We are at the point in which we are building out our city. There is only so much remaining land within city boundaries, and these are some of the remaining vacant properties,” Wu said.

He says construction on the DMV office and Parks Edge Apartments should continue throughout 2024.

Future tenants of the Santa Maria Studios could be moving in by early next year.