Temporary delays expected on Santa Maria streets for pavement repairs

Drivers can expect temporary delays on North Depot Street and North Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria due to the city’s Pavement Repairs Project.

These repairs are set to continue through the end of November, weather and holidays permitting.

If traveling between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., city officials say you should use alternate routes.

The street segments that are part of the pavement repairs include:

• North Depot Street from West Main Street to West Fesler Street

• West Fesler Street connecting North Depot Street and North Railroad Avenue

• North Railroad Avenue from West Fesler Street to Alvin Avenue

• North Railroad Avenue from Alvin Avenue to West Donovan Road

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, informing residents when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

The repairs include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, and then re-establishment of traffic striping. The work is being funded by Measure A, gas taxes, and SB-1 gas tax dollars.

