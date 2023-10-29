The Annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down provided resources to vulnerable veterans

The Annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down was started 11 years ago by Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County’s 5th District Supervisor whose dad was a Veteran.

Vulnerable veterans received needed resources at the Annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, which took place in Santa Maria on Saturday.

Lavagnino said it is a good opportunity to volunteer and help out a Veteran with anything they may need.

"Shower, haircut, free meals, free clothes. That's an important side of it, but the other side of it is that we're trying to reconnect them into the community through a bunch of different non- profits and charities,” said Lavagnino.

He said they have about 500 volunteers who help service about 500 veterans.

"Medical, dental, chiropractor, and vision. We have a vet booth where you can bring your dog or cat. We will groom the dog or cat and provide you with free food,” said Lavagnino.

Steven Baird, a volunteer for the Stand Down shared his story of how he joined the Marines right out of high school. Coming back home from the Marines, he lost everything.

"I was homeless at that point. The first time I came here I was homeless. It was a deputy that came through the gate that day that was an Army Veteran he said, 'you're a Veteran right?' and I said yeah and he says you're going to be alright,” said Baird.

Baird attended his first Santa Barbara County Stand Down event about seven years ago.

“I collected clothes and shoes and things I didn't really have and to come back the year after that in a little bit better place. It's proof that this works. All the way until now being a service provider here,” said Baird.

He shared how the stand down has impacted him.

“The ability to connect and network and that's what we all miss when we get out,” Baird said.

Kenneth Bridgett is a US Army Veteran and says this is his first year attending.

“Jackets, shirts, pants, shoes, pants, underwear and socks; you name it and they have everything and it's really nice,” said Bridgett.

He expressed his gratitude.

“All these people out here today, from all races and all backgrounds and everyone’s having a good time. It's all because of our service to the United States which I am very proud of,” said Bridgett.

Lavagnino said donations for the event have been down this year. Those interested in donating for next year's event can find it at

sbcountystanddown.com.

