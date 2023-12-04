Wishes for the future: Santa Maria Library installs Wishing Trees for the month of December

The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting patrons to share their wishes, hopes and dreams for the upcoming year.

Wishing Trees are located on the first floor of the main library.

Write your wish on a tag and hang it on the tree. Other visitors will be able to read what you've written.

"It creates a wonderful atmosphere for people to come in and look at these and share what's on their mind, and we have people that say they look forward to it every year and they look forward to coming in, and these have only been up for a couple days and we already have quite a few wishes on there," said Shannon St. Arnaud, Santa Maria Library Technician.

The trees will be on display for the whole month of December.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.