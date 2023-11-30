Buy a raffle ticket for a fully decorated tree with gifts and help graduating seniors in Santa Maria

The 18th annual Altrusa Festival of Trees is back at the Santa Maria Town Center.

The trees, along with decorations and presents, are being raffled off with the proceeds funding scholarships for graduating seniors in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Over the years, Altrusa of the Central Coast says it has raised more than $1 million through the tree raffle.

"We couldn't do this without our generous sponsors," said John Moore of Altrusa of the Central Coast. "So we do reach out to sponsors. We'll provide them a tree and then let them go to town with the decorating. So all the gifts are provided by the sponsors."

The Christmas tree raffle drawing is on December 10.

Altrusa's Festival of Trees is open daily until December 9 and is located in the mall next to the theater.

