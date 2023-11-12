Buellton Fall Festival is underway with live music, food and carnival rides

The Avenue of the Flags was filled with live music, carnival rides, vendors and more for the Buellton Fall Festival Saturday.

The festival kicked off Friday afternoon with musical performance provided by the Molly Ringwald Project, Radiation Invasion and others.

Attendees also showed up for "Ales on the Avenue", a one-day craft beer and wine festival on Saturday.

There were over 15 craft breweries, ciders, seltzers and wineries for people to sample from.

Bianca from Santa Maria was able to enjoy the festival before she went to work nearby.

"I know we're in November, but it's great to come out to a festival and get to enjoy some drinks and funnel cakes, hot dogs, all that good stuff," Bianca said. "There's a lot of stuff for the kids to do as well. Its a great family event."

The Buellton Fall Festival wraps up Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.