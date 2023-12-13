Community meeting in Los Olivos Tuesday for traffic improvements along Hwy 154 and Foxen Canyon Rd.

At the Foxen Canyon Road exit off Highway 154, people who live nearby say traffic safety improvements are desperately needed.

On Tuesday, Caltrans is holding a community on how to make the area safer.

“I hear a lot more sirens now than I used to,” said Tony Segale, Los Olivos resident. “A lot of times when you hear sirens, it is because of something right here.”

Segale says he walks past the Foxen Canyon Road exit every morning. He adds that the combination of speeding cars and the lack of road signage has led to many accidents over the years.

“I think we need to see maybe another stop sign. Something needs to change around here… Wait, see what this guy is doing right now?! That is looking for something to hit him right there!” Segale said when he saw a semi-truck make an illegal U-turn at the intersection.

The Caltrans-hosted meeting is taking place from 6-8 p.m. at St. Mark’s in the Valley Church off Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. Kathy Brady plans to take her family.

“People drive way too fast, way too fast. Especially, because I am a walker, I walk at least five times a week,” Brady told KSBY.

After a preliminary evaluation of traffic volume and collision data at the Foxen Canyon exit, Caltrans officials say a roundabout or traffic signal could be feasible improvements to the intersection.

Brady, however, says more efforts are needed to get cars to slow down.

“Posting more speed signs would really help. For instance, on Santa Barbara Avenue, I don’t think there is one sign on the whole street. People really think it is still the 154,” she added.

In an online Caltrans survey, the community has been invited to weigh in on potential short-term improvements at Foxen Canyon Road, including the addition of an “Intersection Ahead’ sign or a flashing beacon.

Segale, meanwhile, who said he would also be going to Tuesday’s meeting, is encouraging drivers to simply watch their speed.

“Slow down when you get near Foxen Canyon because there are always people crossing, like that truck right there. They are just moving really fast through here, so you really have to watch your speed,” he said.

If you are unable to make it to Tuesday’s meeting, public comment will be accepted at this link through January 19 of next year: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7620633/SR-154-and-Foxen-Canyon-Road-Intersection-Preliminary-Evaluation-Survey

