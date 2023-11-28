Julefest 2023: What to know about Solvang’s annual holiday festivities

For the coming weeks, the historic Danish village of Solvang has transformed into a winter wonderland.

It is all part of the city’s annual Julefest celebration, and we caught up with organizers, businesses and visitors for an inside look at what to expect.

“It is so much fun! The first thing we have of course is all the lights and the decorations,” said Susan Lee, Solvang Visitor Center manager.

While crews were putting the finishing touches on the holiday displays at Solvang Park on Monday, Ian Arguelles and his family were taking in the Danish culture.

“Just walking around, taking in all the sights, the Scandinavian or more specifically, Danish, architecture,” Arguelles said. “Just seeing the Danish flavor in this little part of California.”

Arguelles says during his family’s vacation in Solvang, he has explored the town, checked out local businesses and sat in on the nightly Julefest light show.

“Last night I saw a little light show! Just a crowd of people jamming out, dancing. It was kind of nice to see, even before the Christmas holiday has started, people are still in that holiday spirit,” he added.

Throughout the weekend, big crowds are expected in downtown Solvang, starting with the ceremonial tree lighting Friday night, as well as the Julefest Parade the following morning.

Solvang Shoe Store manager Romy Chavarria says the yearly festivities usually translate to more foot traffic for her business.

“I think it brings more people in for the holidays, things going on at nighttime and stuff like that. People enjoy the music,” she told KSBY.

Beginning on Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stationed at Solvang Park for free Christmas photos, and while an increase in traffic may be expected during Julefest, Arguelles says it doesn’t compare to what he normally sees back home.

“In the morning it was a lot more busier than it is now. But it has not been Bay Area traffic!” he laughed.

Lee says the annual Makers Market and trolley tours can also be expected throughout Julefest, adding to the city’s efforts to promote its Danish heritage, even during the holidays.

“There is a little saying that comes from Denmark called 'hygge.' It means 'cozy and comfort and good warm feelings,' and that is what we are trying to create in Solvang during our Julefest time,” she said.

Julefest continues through January 6.

