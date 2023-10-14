Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Ynez Valley

Actions

New senior facility aims to provide housing for all

IMG_5093.JPG
Juliana Minsky
The Rona Barrett Foundation holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Harry's House.
IMG_5093.JPG
harry-house-pic.jpg
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 14:48:06-04

The Rona Barrett Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the opening of Harry’s House in Santa Ynez.

Harry’s House is a facility that serves low-income seniors 62 years or older.

The facility completes The Golden Inn and Village Master Plan, located at 890 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need. They partnered with The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) to build Harry’s House.

The amenities offered at the facility include 24-hour on-site management, optional service package, meals, transportation, housekeeping, cable and telephone, laundry and salon facilities, recreation areas and community rooms, an activity coordinator, and library.

Harry’s House is now occupied by its first 61 residents. The facility includes 60 studio apartments in a two-story building.

To learn more, please visitwww.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg