New senior facility aims to provide housing for all

The Rona Barrett Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the opening of Harry’s House in Santa Ynez.

Harry’s House is a facility that serves low-income seniors 62 years or older.

The facility completes The Golden Inn and Village Master Plan, located at 890 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need. They partnered with The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) to build Harry’s House.

The amenities offered at the facility include 24-hour on-site management, optional service package, meals, transportation, housekeeping, cable and telephone, laundry and salon facilities, recreation areas and community rooms, an activity coordinator, and library.

Harry’s House is now occupied by its first 61 residents. The facility includes 60 studio apartments in a two-story building.

To learn more, please visitwww.ronabarrettfoundation.org.