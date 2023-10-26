Orcutt, Lompoc businesses close suddenly amid legal trouble from co-owner

On Tuesday, the same message was posted on the Instagram accounts of two Orcutt businesses and another in Lompoc, saying they would be closing for "an undetermined period of time due to an unforeseen circumstance."

Throughout the afternoon on Wednesday, several customers stopped by the closed businesses, hoping they would be open.

“It is a bummer," said Elias Potashov, a customer at Central Coast Specialty Foods in Lompoc. "I come here to get my meats all the time. It is a real shame."

“They are the only place in Orcutt, that is like a European, little pastry place," added May Jay, who was hoping to get a coffee at Cups & Crumbs in Orcutt Tuesday. "I love coming here, and I just can’t believe they are closed."

According to a lawsuit filed in September by Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Group, local business owner and financial adviser Julie Darrah is facing accusations of stealing millions of dollars from clients over the past two decades.

In the complaint, Darrah, who co-owns the now-closed Orcutt establishments Cups & Crumbs and The Homestead Deli, is accused of forming personal relationships with her clients to gain their trust and misappropriating their funds.

May Jay, a regular Cups & Crumbs customer, said she was shocked to learn of the allegations.

“This feels like something I would be watching on TV, or in another place," Jay said in disbelief. "How could this happen here?”

In 2021, Wealth Enhancement Group acquired the Orcutt-based financial services company that Darrah had been working for, where according to the lawsuit, she is also accused of falsifying records and lying to subordinates for personal gain.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the multiple businesses Darrah co-owns placed signs outside their storefront and posted on Instagram saying they would be closing immediately.

“They are wonderful," Jay said. "They give you advice on what is new and what to order on the menu. They are helpful, everybody here is great. Anytime anybody comes to visit me I bring them here. This is the place! I can’t believe they are closing."

In their Instagram posts, the Orcutt and Lompoc businesses said they are aiming to be transparent with the community but did not provide specific reasons for the closures.

“I pray to God that everything gets resolved, that everyone is safe, and that it is nothing major,” Potashov added.

We tried reaching out to Julie Darrah, as well as the other co-owners of the closed businesses for comment on the situation but did not hear back.

Editor's note: The original headline for this article incorrectly stated that the businesses were located in the Santa Ynez Valley.