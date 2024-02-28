Shandon community wishes market owner a happy retirement after 40 years of service

The Shandon community is coming together to wish Shandon Market owner, Sang An, a happy retirement.

Community members signed thank you cards for An at the post office next to the market.

Jan Alarcon, a Shandon Resident, said the Shandon Market is an "anchor for the community.

"All of us go in (the Shandon Market) when we need something. People rely on it. And (Sang) knows all of us and all the kids," Alarcon said.

There was also a thank you note posted on the announcement board outside the Shandon Joint Unified School District office.

"Thank you Sang for all your years of service in the Shandon Community," the announcement wrote.

An, who has owned the Shandon Market for 40 years, told KSBY he likes that the market is "like family style."

"Everyone helps each other," An said.

An did not disclose the name of the new owner but said the person had previously owned markets around California.

As for his retirement plan? An said he doesn't know yet.