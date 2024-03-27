SLO County high school students invited to apply for Laura's Legacy Scholarship

The Laura's Legacy Scholarship is open for San Luis Obispo County high school seniors to apply.

The scholarship honors Laura Coats, a former educator and philanthropist who was dedicated to supporting both education and the cause of the cancer support community.

The scholarship provides financial support to three high school seniors in San Luis Obispo County, who have been affected by cancer, either personally or through a loved one.

The scholarship varies anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on how many donations Cancer Support Community receives each year, Candice Galli, Cancer Support Community's Executive Director said.

Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, community service and the impact of cancer on their lives.

The deadline to apply for the Laura's Legacy Scholarship is April 1st.

Click here to learn about the scholarship.