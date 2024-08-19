SLOCO Junior Roller Derby preps for disco event

In San Luis Obispo, the SLOCO Junior Roller Derby is getting ready to host a roller disco this upcoming Saturday.

Practice for the demo started today at Santa Rosa Park.

"This is a very valuable space for our skaters, we get a lot of great feedback about that, and it's just a sport that's really fun," said Julie Jensen-Chow, the coach for SLOCO Junior Roller Derby.

She adds that anyone is welcome to watch and participate, saying that the sport is very "engaging for the mind and body."

The disco will take place on August 24th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santa Rosa Park.

Money raised from the event will go towards travel funds for the team.