Syrian refugee in San Luis Obispo is reunited with her beloved dog

Nour Makhoul, a Syrian immigrant who moved to the Central Coast with her family last May, reunited with her dog Tuti Wednesday after nine months of separation.

“Because it’s so expensive to bring an animal from the other side of the world here, we needed a lot of money for paperwork, for plane tickets, for medical care while she’s there,” Makhoul said.

To cover all those costs, she needed about $4,000. That’s where Radio Host, Dave Congalton, came to her aid, organizing a GoFundMe on her and Tuti’s behalf.

“It was slow coming in at first and I was worried, this isn’t going to work," Makhoul said.

Within months the gofundme had exceeded its $4,000 goal rating of more than $6,000 from 133 donors.

Because of the community’s generosity, Nour will have money left over to go toward Tuti’s veterinary care in the U.S.

Nour expressed deep gratitude towards Dave and every donor who helped her get Tuti back home safely.

“I really want to thank him from the bottom of my heart and not only him I want to thank every single person who donated. Even if it was only one dollar. It helped a lot with bringing Tuti here and reuniting me with my baby,” Makhoul said, “It was worth every moment of the whole process.”

You can read more about Nour and Tuti's story on their gofundme page.