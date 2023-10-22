Templeton Family Fall Festival brings community together in Northern SLO County

Community members came together in northern San Luis Obispo County to celebrate the Templeton Family Fall Festival.

It was an opportunity to celebrate the fall season and the merger of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees got to enjoy live music, bounce houses and food at Templeton City Park.

“My favorite part about these events is watching everybody's faces as they're just having such a great time,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, the President and CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “It's and the feeling of family, it's everybody getting together on a weekend, being able to share the excitement and the fun.”

Fitzpatrick said several businesses participating in the event plan to donate their proceeds to parks.