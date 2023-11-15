Templeton to celebrate Founder's Day this Saturday

The first train arrived in Templeton 137 years ago. This weekend, the community will commemorate the historic event with the annual Founder's Day celebration.

Founder's Day commemorates the arrival of the first train to the community back in 1886. Lifelong residents Laura Brooks and Neil Roberts, who are also on the Templeton Historical Society Board of Directors, say it embodies the importance of remembering your roots.

“Templeton’s a very special community. It’s a small town. I call it the friendliest town there is. That’s why we come, because it's about where we are and where we are going,” Roberts said.

The celebration kicks off at the Templeton Historical Museum at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, and continues until 3 p.m. Attendees can expect antique vehicles, museum tours, blacksmith demonstrations, free pie and cake, live music, and more.

“It's just such a vibrant, warm, welcoming place, and I just really love the fact that we can share it in this special way — Founders Day," Brooks added.