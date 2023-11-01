Where do the leftover pumpkins go?

According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, 75% of pumpkins grown each year are sent to landfills.

Within North San Luis Obispo County, however, pumpkin farmers understand the importance of conserving their crops and recycling their pumpkins.

Becky Sumpter, one of the owners of Jack Creek Farms, says the iconic fall vegetable has various uses.

"The wonderful thing about pumpkins is that there are so many uses for them. We grow many of the varietals that are great for culinary use. So many of them will go on to live a second life in your pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving or pumpkin soup."

Sumpter notes that the traditional jack-o-lanterns, while not as suitable for the human palette, make a delicious treat for many farm animals.

"Here at my family's farm - we have cattle, we have goats, we have chickens...and all of those love pumpkins!" Sumpter said.

They also donate their leftover pumpkins to community events, like the Zoo Boo at Charles Paddock Zoo and the Centennial Park Thanksgiving Dinner.

Healing Hearts Pumpkin Patch Owner Tanner Robinson shares pumpkins with his community as well, offering extras to his neighbors.

"I have neighbors that have cattle and they're going to call and I'll reach out to them and let them know how many I have left," Robinson said.

He also uses this year's harvest to help with next year's crop.

"I harvest the seeds too so the following year I'll be able to plant them again," Robinson said.

He adds that if you feel like holding onto them for a while, you can do so too.

"They'll store for about a year. You can wipe them down with hydrogen peroxide and then store them in a room-temperature, cool place."

For those wanting to recycle their pumpkins, try the following:

