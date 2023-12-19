Watch Now
Woods Humane Society offers $25 pet adoption fee through Christmas Eve

Woods Humane Society, San Luis Obispo
Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Woods Humane Society is reducing the adoption fee for all animals through Christmas Eve as part of its "Home for the Holidays" adoption event.

The adoption fee has been reduced to $25 for all pets, down from the typical range of $65 to $200. The $31 Dog license fee is not included in the promotion.

“Pets bring so much joy, laughter, love, and friendship to a home,” Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux said in a statement, “and nothing says ‘home’ quite like the warm greeting and wagging tail of a beloved dog or cat. We can’t imagine a better holiday gift to give this community than to reduce barriers to adopting a best friend this season.”

The adoption center currently has 76 animals open for adoption across the two locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, according to the press release.

The shelters are open daily for adoption from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25th.

