Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival postponed to March 2023

This Saturday, large crowds, art exhibits and a long list of musicians were set to fill up Ryon Memorial Park for the inaugural Lompoc Music Festival. But just three days before the concert's debut, ticket holders were notified that the event had been postponed.

In an email sent to ticket holders Wednesday evening, organizers said the decision to postpone the festival was due to "unavoidable circumstances and certain security/safety requirements that could not be met at this time."

Locals we spoke with couldn't hold back their disappointment upon hearing the news.

"In shock, disbelief. I have to go home and check it. I really can't believe it is not going to be here." said Lorraine Villegas, who had tickets to the festival.

"That is kind of a bummer, a huge bummer," remarked Jordan Urbano, who also planned on attending. "Especially for this city, it is a small city. That would have been great for this city."

Even though ticket holders were informed that their admission would be granted for the festival's rescheduled date next March, Urbano says a full reimbursement for those who bought tickets should be in place.

"I think that it is wrong to not offer refunds but cancel the event. What if somebody can't make it in March? Something needs to be done about that," he said.

Before the postponement announcement was made, general admission tickets were selling for $40, with more expensive options available to reserve a table or cabana.

Paul Taylor, one of the many musicians on the lineup for Saturday's now-canceled event, says Lompoc Music Festival organizers let him know about the postponement, but they did not provide a reason.

"For the musicians, that is exposure for them. So, I mean, that is a huge bummer for everybody involved," Urbano added.

On Thursday, an employee at Lompoc's Anderson Recreation Center said organizers of the festival booked their event at Ryon Park through them, but they had not heard of any additional reasons for the postponement.

We also reached out to Lompoc Music Festival Chairman Darrell Tullis, who reportedly made the decision to postpone the event, but we did not hear back.

"I will put it on my calendar for March and see what happens," Villegas said optimistically.

Tickets are no longer available for purchase online. If you purchased tickets to the event, the Lompoc Music Festival's Facebook announcement says that questions can be directed to their email, info@lompocmusicfestival.com.