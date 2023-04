Folks in north county San Luis Obispo were able to attend the inaugural Paso Robles Taco Fest at the Estrella Warbirds Museum on Saturday.

This event was created by Stier Events and the theme was "Tanks & Tacos."

The event consisted of a variety of tacos and featured taco vendors around the central coast, and around the state.

There was live music and entertainment, street vendors, and a car show. Tickets ranged from $35 to $45 per person. Children 12 and under were granted free admission.