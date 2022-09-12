Inclusive playground in Arroyo Grande begins construction

The City of Arroyo Grande held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an all-inclusive playground on Elm Street Monday morning.

The park meets four National Demonstration Site designations, including "Play On elements" that promote physical activity among children, "7 Principles of Inclusive Playground Design", "NatureGrounds" where native plants will be grown, and an outdoor adult fitness zone.

This project was funded by a state grant awarded through Proposition 68, a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande, and the City sale tax fund that supports accessibility around the community, Sheridan Bohlken, the city's Recreation Services Director, said.

The inclusive playground is set to open in mid-November.

"This project is so exciting because it's going to invite people of all ages, all abilities to this location where they can all play together that they can feel equal," said Bohlken. "The quality of life of Arroyo Grande will be enhanced tremendously through this project."

