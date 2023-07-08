Inclusive playground opens in Santa Maria

A brand-new inclusive playground is now open in Santa Maria.

The new playground is at Pioneer Park on W. Foster Rd.

City officials say the playground will welcome all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile, and hearing impairments.

"I think it's amazing. My granddaughter loves it. I like the shade, especially the umbrellas. I do believe the old one had sand. So, this one has this nice soft surface for kids to land on. And the umbrellas are great. And just different things to play with. Like the spinning, spinning thing," said Kristina Calahanee, who lives in Orcutt.

Right next to the playground is a barbecue and picnic area, grassy fields, and horseshoe pits.

City officials say it is already a popular space for events.