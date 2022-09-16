Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Incoming Cal Poly students attend downtown Farmers' Market

wow farmers.png
Posted at 10:33 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 02:45:23-04

With Cal Poly students moving in this week, the Downtown Farmers’ Market in San Luis Obispo was packed with people Thursday night.

Students and their parents could be seen enjoying the farmers’ market, including some for the first time.

"I think it’s pretty crazy to see this many people in one spot downtown I know there’s nothing else like it anywhere in the country so it’s great to have in our backyard every Thursday,“ said Lucas Taliaferro, a Week of Welcome co-counselor with group 148.

4,713 first year students and transfer students have already moved in. In all, 8,683 students are expected to live on campus during the upcoming school year.

The fall quarter begins on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png