Incoming Cal Poly students attend downtown Farmers' Market

With Cal Poly students moving in this week, the Downtown Farmers’ Market in San Luis Obispo was packed with people Thursday night.

Students and their parents could be seen enjoying the farmers’ market, including some for the first time.

"I think it’s pretty crazy to see this many people in one spot downtown I know there’s nothing else like it anywhere in the country so it’s great to have in our backyard every Thursday,“ said Lucas Taliaferro, a Week of Welcome co-counselor with group 148.

4,713 first year students and transfer students have already moved in. In all, 8,683 students are expected to live on campus during the upcoming school year.

The fall quarter begins on Monday.