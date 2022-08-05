Incoming freshmen get acquainted with campus ahead of school year

Incoming freshmen at Righetti and Pioneer Valley High Schools kicked off the school year with campus orientation on Thursday and Friday.

About 1,300 members of the Class of 2026 gathered across the two campuses just a week before classes are set to begin.

At Righetti High School, incoming freshman Warriors arrived on Thursday for tours of campus, information about student activities and the chance to meet school administration and student leaders.

"I'm pretty excited," incoming freshman Devin Bretado said, "This is my first time in high school, and I'm looking forward to making new friends. It's going to be a good year."

On Friday, new freshmen headed to Pioneer Valley High School for the 13th annual Link Crew Freshman Orientation.

During the event, 150 junior and senior high school student leaders joined with school staff to introduce the incoming students to campus life.

Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District's first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 11.