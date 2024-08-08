Watch Now
Incoming freshmen 'Rocket into High School' in Santa Maria

Soon-to-be high schoolers met up at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria for model rocket launches.
Incoming SMJUHSD freshmen gather around as model rockets are launched into the air.
A few dozen students who are about to be freshmen in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) attended an event called "Rocketing into High School."

"Rocketing into High School" took place on Aug. 6 and 7 at Pioneer Valley High School.

It was a summer science event where SMJUHSD teachers guided attendees through a variety of model rocket launches.

The rockets, some of which had engines, were set off one by one.

Everyone was wearing safety helmets while watching the different-sized rockets launch.

This is the fourth year the SMJUHSD has put on this event.

