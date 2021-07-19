Increased parking rates, extended hours go into effect in Downtown SLO

Increased parking rates and extended hours go into effect for Downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday.

On-street and lot enforcement hours will now be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays, parking enforcement will be from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Loading zone parking after 6 p.m. will also now require payment at a pay station.

The City says the money from these parking fees is needed to pay for projects that will make downtown parking easier and safer.

The City also says it gave up parking revenue during the pandemic last year to help local businesses.

On-street parking and lot rates will now be $2 dollars an hour for the Tier 1 rate zone, $1.75 an hour for the Tier 2 rate zone and $1.25 for the Tier 3 rate zone.

By August, the City is also looking to launch multiple mobile apps like Parkmobile, Pay By Phone and ParkMe as new means to pay for parking.

A Change.org petition was recently created to maintain the current parking enforcement hours.

