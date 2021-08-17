Watch
Increased patrols coming to Goleta through Labor Day

"Drive sober or get pulled over," Goleta police say.
Goleta
The city of Goleta has announced that they will be increasing patrolling officers from Aug. 18 to Sept. 6 to help keep the community safe during the late summer travel season.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:42:17-04

Goleta police are planning to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day weekend, they announced.

During the late summer travel season, the department will increase patrolling officers from Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Sept. 6. Officers will be on alert for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The efforts are part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The police department says they will also have a DUI Checkpoint through the night of Friday, Aug. 27. Police will not disclose the checkpoint location.

Impaired driving comes in many forms, and it can be caused by alcohol, drugs, over-the-counter medications or marijuana.

Police urge drivers to drive responsibly by buckling up, ditching distractions, following the speed limit and never driving impaired.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
