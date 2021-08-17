Increased patrols coming to Goleta through Labor Day

Goleta police are planning to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day weekend, they announced.

During the late summer travel season, the department will increase patrolling officers from Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Sept. 6. Officers will be on alert for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The efforts are part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The police department says they will also have a DUI Checkpoint through the night of Friday, Aug. 27. Police will not disclose the checkpoint location.

Impaired driving comes in many forms, and it can be caused by alcohol, drugs, over-the-counter medications or marijuana.

Police urge drivers to drive responsibly by buckling up, ditching distractions, following the speed limit and never driving impaired.