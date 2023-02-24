Increased traffic on Hwy 101 likely due to Grapevine closure

Local highways may be busier Friday due to the closure of the Grapevine along I-5.
The heavily traveled road in Kern County closed overnight due to unsafe conditions.
Crews are working to clear snow and ice from the roadway, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
Drivers on the Central Coast should expect increased traffic on Highway 101.
Santa Barbara CHP recommends peoples stay home if possible.
