Indoor axe throwing venue opens in San Luis Obispo

The first indoor axe throwing location on the Central Coast is opening in San Luis Obispo. Battle Axe: Indoor Axe Throwing is located on Higuera St. near Broad St.

Shelley Stuckey is the co-owner of Battle Axe. She said she wanted to bring something fun and new to the area. "My dad is 76 and our daughter is 15 and it was something we found that they can do together and it was just like building those memories and we thought that is great let’s bring that to SLO so the community can build memories and have a place to come together and either relieve stress, come and hang out, try something new it’s just something fun to do.“

Unlike more traditional logos for axe throwing venues, Stuckey says they designed Battle Axe's logo with a mother and a daughter who are both multi-racial. “Traditionally it’s a male dominated logo a wolf or something and we wanted to empower and uplift women and invite everybody to come in and feel comfortable throwing axes.“

Stuckey adds the community has been supportive. "We are not serving alcohol or wine or anything and we are partnering partnering with other restaurants and allowing people to come in, if you want to go to Flour House and bring a slice of pizza if you want to go to Novo restaurant and bringing food while you’re waiting or while you’re in between you can bring that in.“

Staff will offer axe throwing tips and a list of safety precautions and procedures.

Battle Axe can accommodate groups of 10 people. There's also a back party room where people can hang out. Tickets cost $30 per person for one hour.

The goal for the business is to eventually start its own rug and recreation league where people can compete with each other.