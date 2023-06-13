Infrastructure upgrade added to West Grand Avenue beautification project

Drivers in Grover Beach will soon see a re-design on parts of West Grand Avenue.

The Grover Beach City Council has approved up to $140,000 in additional funding for improvements to the four-block stretch of West Grand Avenue between 4th and 8th Streets.

West Grand Avenue is the gateway to the dunes and the main commercial corridor through Grover Beach.

“I’ve been coming up here since 1969 when I got a Toyota Landcruiser and came up here to drive on the beach. I’ve been coming back for all these years, and we bought a condo up here about five years ago,” said Gary Holland, who visits Grover Beach often. While he appreciates that the city is quieter than neighboring Pismo Beach, Holland welcomes a new project that will make West Grand Avenue look nicer between 4th and 8th Streets.

“I think that more resort-area looking would probably get more people to come over here,” said Holland.

Trees and other landscaping will be added to what is currently a center turn lane.

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements are also in store.

“What we’re trying to do is promote community,” said Robert Montoya, who works in Grover Beach. He welcomes any improvements that make the area feel nicer and safer.

“We’re trying to have people want to come out. We want people around the area, and not a lot of people that are questionable or scared,” said Montoya. “We don’t’ want to have drug use out in the open. We want to have stuff be family-friendly where my kid can go out and feel safe.”

The beautification project recently received a financial boost in the form of a $1.5 million-dollar grant from the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments.

The extra money allowed the city to expand the scope of the project.

Storm drains will be added along West Grand Avenue to catch rain runoff and mitigate potential flooding.

The Grover Beach city council has authorized up to $130,000 in extra funding to design the improvements.

Preliminary final designs for the project will be presented to the Grover Beach City Council on June 26th.

The project is expected to break ground late this Summer and is expected to cost $3.5 million.