Injured woman hospitalized after vehicle lands in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara

A woman is in the hospital Saturday afternoon after her car landed in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an injured woman whose Jeep ended up in the creek at Rocky Nook Park, east of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Vehicle Accident, C/T 1051. Vehicle into the creek at Rocky Nook Park. SBC Engine 15 B Shift responded to assist an injured female who’s Jeep ended up into Mission Creek. Patient was treated by FF and Captain on scene and transported to SBCH. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cTCx7PKRZK — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 27, 2021

Santa Barbara County firefighters treated the woman for her injuries at the scene, where she was then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to authorities.

Officials are investigating the incident.

