Injured woman hospitalized after vehicle lands in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 27, 2021
A woman is in the hospital Saturday afternoon after her car landed in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an injured woman whose Jeep ended up in the creek at Rocky Nook Park, east of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Santa Barbara County firefighters treated the woman for her injuries at the scene, where she was then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to authorities.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back later as more information becomes available.

