Injured woman rescued from Los Padres National Forest trail

A woman was rescued from a Los Padres National Forest trail on Sunday afternoon after reports of a leg injury according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials say first responders were called to the trail rescue on Paradise Road near the Camuesa Connector Trail and Santa Ynez River in the Santa Barbara area around noon.

First responders found a 42-year-old woman with a lower leg injury.

She was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

There are no other details available at this time.