Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Injured woman rescued from Los Padres National Forest trail

Los Padres National Forest
Kirke Wrench/National Park Service
Los Padres National Forest
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 17:04:29-04

A woman was rescued from a Los Padres National Forest trail on Sunday afternoon after reports of a leg injury according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials say first responders were called to the trail rescue on Paradise Road near the Camuesa Connector Trail and Santa Ynez River in the Santa Barbara area around noon.

First responders found a 42-year-old woman with a lower leg injury.

She was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

There are no other details available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg