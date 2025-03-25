Injuries reported following crash in Lompoc

One person was hospitalized following a crash in Lompoc Monday evening.

It was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Ocean Avenue near K Street.

An SUV with damage to the left side passenger door could be seen stopped in the intersection next to a wrecked motorcycle.

Police on scene were not releasing much information, only telling KSBY one person was hospitalized.

Ocean Avenue between J and L streets remained blocked off as of 7:30 p.m. due to the investigation.

Police said more information would be released at a later time.