Inmate dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in Santa Barbara County Jail

An inmate died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

According to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the inmate had been booked at the jail on Thursday for driving under the influence resulting in injury, reckless driving, and hit and run with injuries.

He was being held on $100,00 bail.

The sheriff's office says the inmate was housed in a single observation cell because of medical concerns, including alcohol detox, and was being checked by staff at regular intervals.

Custody deputies say they found the inmate unresponsive in his cell just after midnight on Sunday.

Custody and medical staff began life saving measures including CPR and placement of an AED. The sheriff's office says the county fire department and American Medical Response (AMR) also assisted.

First responders took the inmate to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating the in-custody death.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released once family members have been notified of the death and once the investigation concludes.