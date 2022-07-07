Inmate escapes from Santa Barbara Co. jail, caught by K9

An inmate escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Tuesday but was apprehended by a sheriff's K9 a short time later, according to sheriff's officials.

The sheriff's office says Nicholas Erickson, 26, escaped from the jail at about 6:50 p.m. on July 5.

Erickson had been in custody since Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was arrested by Santa Barbara police on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, vehicle theft, loitering, obstruction, grand theft, and committing a crime while out on bail, plus he reportedly had several outstanding warrants for theft and elder abuse charges.

After Erickson's escape, the jail was locked down and sheriff's deputies, including two K9 teams, responded to search the area.

During the search, sheriff's officials say a resident in the 4600 block of Sierra Madre reported seeing a suspicious person in the area.

As authorities responded to the area, sheriff's officials say Deputy Phillip Farley and his K9, Odin, encountered Erickson, who feigned surrender and then ran off. Odin chased after Erickson and apprehended him in the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive.

Erickson was taken into custody at about 8:20 p.m. and received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the escape and from the K9.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office K9 Odin

While Odin was chasing after the suspect, sheriff's officials say the dog tumbled down a hill and fell approximately 8-10 feet onto a sidewalk. Sheriff's officials say Odin was treated for a leg injury and is expected to recover.

Erickson now faces additional charges of escape, obstruction, and harming a police dog.

The sheriff's office says it is investigating Erickson's escape and that any further details about how he escaped will not be released.