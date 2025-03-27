Watch Now
Inmate reported missing from Lompoc prison

Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Lompoc.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports Marcos Castaneda, 44, was discovered missing around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was reportedly serving a 20-year sentence from Wisconsin for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

A photo of Castaneda was released. He’s described as having black hair, brown eyes and weighing 280 pounds.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified along with the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An internal investigation was also said to have been initiated. 

Anyone with information on where Castaneda may be is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (805) 346-2728.

