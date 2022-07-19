Inmate revived after fentanyl overdose at Northern Branch Jail

An inmate overdosing on fentanyl at the Northern Branch Jail was revived after three rounds of naloxone, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 4:13 p.m. on July 5, an inmate at the jail in Santa Maria was laying on the ground in a cell. Custody deputies realized the inmate was unresponsive, pale and cold.

Realizing it was likely an overdose, the deputies called for jail medical staff, medicine and an ambulance.

WellPath medical staff at the hospital were able to give the inmate two rounds of naloxone nasal spray within minutes. It wasn't until a deputy administered a third round of the spray that the inmate became responsive, about 7 minutes later.

The inmate admitted to taking fentanyl prior to being booked at the jail.

The inmate was taken to the hospital, treated, and re-booked at the jail.

For more information about fentanyl overdose and how to get naloxone, you can visit the county's website.