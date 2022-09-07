Interactive exhibit at Cuesta College puts focus on mental health

An interactive gallery that focuses on mental health awareness is set to open at Cuesta College in September.

The Awareness Gallery is open from Sept. 14 to Oct. 12 at Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

The gallery is a collaboration between the college and the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department. It is focused on mental health awareness, including basic needs, resources and wellness.

The gallery is free to visit, and audio guides will be available in English and Spanish.

At the San Luis Obispo campus, the gallery is at the Dovica Learning Resource Center & Library in Building 3200. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

At the North County campus, the gallery is at the Schwartz Learning Resource Center & Library in Building N3100. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

An opening event and resource fair will be held at the San Luis Obispo Campus on Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. and at the North County campus on Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m.