Interested in elephant seals? Here's how you can become a Friends of the Elephant Seal docent

Friends of the Elephant Seal (FES) is recruiting new docents to interact with visitors at the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery in San Simeon.

Docents act as informal educators and wildlife interpreters, meeting with the public to share information about the animals.

FES is offering a six-week training class for new docents this fall. The class will include independent study assignments and virtual online training sessions starting in September. Three in-person outdoor mentoring sessions will be scheduled between October 2 and October 20. The final training session is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 in Morro Bay.

Volunteers must be able to serve three or four, three-hour shifts per month.

To apply to be a Friends of the Elephant Seal docent, click here. Applications are due by Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.