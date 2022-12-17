Interim police chief named for Morro Bay Police Department

Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins appointed Amy Watkins as interim Police Chief.

Current Police Chief Jody Cox is expected to retire on December 30. Watkins will serve as interim Police Chief starting on December 31.

As interim Police Chief, Watkins will lead the Police Department and serve on the City's executive team.

Amy Watkins joined the Morro Bay Police Department in 2019, serving as the Police Commander. Commander Watkins has worked side by side with Police Chief Cox in leading the Department through an expansion of programs connecting the Department and the community. Commander Watkins also helped train new police officers and sergeants within the Department and served on the City emergency team helping throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to coming to Morro Bay, Watkins has 20 years of law enforcement experience with the Visalia Police Department.

In taking the interim role, Amy Watkins stated, "it is an honor serving the community of Morro Bay. I am excited for this opportunity to continue to lead the dedicated men and women of the Morro Bay Police Department."

Outgoing Police Chief Jody Cox said, "I am extremely proud to have been a part of building our current team and each one of you have made significant contributions toward our success. I have absolute faith and confidence that the Department will continue to build upon our accomplishments working alongside Commander Watkins as the Interim Chief."

The City will keep the community updated about the next steps related to the Police Chief position.