Intermittent full closure of Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Sunday

Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Highway 1 in Morro Bay will experience intermittent full closures just south of Yerba Buena Street on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., a Caltrans District 5 spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting full traffic stops with delays lasting up to 10 minutes.

The closures will allow utility crews to aerially place a fiber optic cable on two existing utility poles crossing Highway 1 at Vashon Street, part of a broadband installation project by Astound Broadband, Caltrans said.

The contractor for the project is EDT Tec of Livermore, Calif.

