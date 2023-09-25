International Festival makes a return to Los Osos to celebrate diversity

Around 500 people attended the Los Osos International Festival on Sunday.

The festival showcases the diversity of the community with food, dance, and music.

The event also helped raise funds for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church which is in need of a new roof.

"It is about showing diversity... at the same time, international food like tamales, Filipino food, Mexican Peruvian food, and others. My favorite part today is the camaraderie of everybody, people supporting our event every year and this one is getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Albert Calizo, Chairman of the 2023 International Festival.