International nonprofit working to eliminate poverty visits Santa Maria

Members of a nonprofit that works to eliminate poverty globally visited the Santa Maria area Tuesday.

Three members of the nonprofit, called CARE, were outside Albertsons in Santa Maria on Tuesday, attempting to fundraise and raise awareness for the organization whose mission is to reduce poverty in the United States and worldwide. The three are members of the United States branch, called CARE USA, based out of Atlanta, Ga.

"We help out women in poverty, children. They live on less than $2 and it's almost 900 million of them that we help out,” Brandon Brown told KSBY, who is a CARE cooperate trainer. “It's in all 50 states in over 110 countries. And we supply food, water and shelter, educational programs. And we're also like first responders for natural disasters. So we're just getting people involved right now."

CARE stands for Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere.

The group, which has been visiting three cities a month for the last five months, is asking for help from those who can contribute to the organization. The organization uses those contributions to provide food, clothing and shelter to those in need.

The nonprofit focuses on women and children, as “we know that we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities,” according to the organization’s website.

CARE USA has a 93% score and four-star rating, according to Charity Navigator.

The organization was originally founded in 1945 in the United States under the name Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe.

Learn more about the organization and how to get involved on their website.

