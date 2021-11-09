Internet, phone outage affects Comcast Xfinity customers across U.S.

A Comcast Xfinity outage affected tens of thousands of customers across the country, including some on the Central Coast.

The outage affected internet, cable, and cell phone service.

According to the website DownDetector, more than 25,000 customers reported losing service between 9:30 p.m. Monday and midnight. A second outage reported by more than 50,000 customers was reported starting at around 5 a.m.

Some T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers also reported outages at those times.

People in the San Francisco Bay area and Santa Barbara County were among the first to be affected. Customers in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Chicago, and other scattered areas across the country also experienced outages.

Xfinity is attributing the outage to a "network issue."

On Twitter, the company said it is investigating the root cause of the problem.